Guthrie, Bonnie K.

Bonnie K. Guthrie April 1, 1950 - July 19, 2020 Bonnie K. Guthrie passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Greg Brumit officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, prior to the service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Bonnie was born April 1, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, to William J. and Eunice Kretchmar. Bonnie graduated from Round Rock High School and then attended TSTI in Waco. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard P. Guthrie. She is survived by son, William Arthur Guthrie and wife, Donna; grandson, Josh Mendoza; and one great-granddaughter, Jackalynn. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
