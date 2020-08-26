Guthrie, Earle

Earle Guthrie Feb. 17, 1937 - August 22, 2020 Earle Vincent Guthrie, 83, of Waco, Texas, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Wesley Woods Alzheimer's Care Center. In hospice for two months prior to his death, he died peacefully in his sleep. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 31, at DaySpring Baptist Church, 7900 Renewal Way. Pastor Eric Howell and Pastor Judith March Hardie will officiate. The burial will take place immediately afterwards at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Robinson, Texas. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Boulevard. Masks and physical distancing will be required. Earle was born February 17, 1937, in Travis County, Texas, and soon moved to Waco. He grew up in a large blended family and graduated from Waco High School in 1955. In 1959, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from Baylor University. Earle married the love of his life, Elnora Jane Wilkerson, in 1957. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1979, working primarily in automated data processing, retiring a Lieutenant Colonel. Earle's Air Force career carried his family from Texas to Alabama, Hawaii, Virginia, and finally back to Texas. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked in the savings and loan industry in Central and North Texas. Earle was an avid fan and long-time season ticket holder for the Baylor Bears football and Lady Bears basketball teams. He was a devoted husband, good provider, and loved his family and friends. Family and friends especially enjoyed "Earle the Pearl's" dry wit. A lifelong organist, Earle began playing in church at age 12. He was an active member of the American Guild of Organists, serving as Dean of the Central Texas Chapter. He worked as a church organist wherever he lived and managed projects installing and re-building pipe organs at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Marble Falls and Central Presbyterian Church in Waco. He leaves Elnora Jane Wilkerson Guthrie of Waco, his devoted wife of 63 years; son, Stan Guthrie and wife, Rhonda; son, Darren Guthrie and wife, Carol; and daughter, Landra Vaughn and husband, Jerry. Earle is also survived by grandchildren, Maile, Malia, Andrew, Baylor, Darryl, Desiréé, Joe, and Rebecca; and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Geraldine Whitlow and husband, J.E.; sister, Fran Smith; sister-in-law, Faye Estein; sister-in-law, Deloris Rowe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. Earle was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Ira Guthrie and Era Velma Johnson Guthrie; sister, Bernice Watts and husband, Luther; brother, Raymond Guthrie and wife, Margaret; young brother, Gerald Guthrie (died age 10); infant sister, Dorothy Guthrie; brother, Donnie Rowe; brother, James Guthrie and wife, Dorothy; brother, M.B. Daughtry and wife, Elizabeth; brother, Jake Daughtry and wife, Sarah; brother, Bill Daughtry; brother, John Daughtry and wife, Fran; brother-in-law, Dalton M. Estein, and brother-in-law, Delbert Smith. The family wishes to thank his nurse, Dani Havresciuc, as well as all the staff at Wesley Woods and Baylor Scott and White Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Earle in the final months and weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
