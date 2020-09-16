Gutierrez, Sr., Guadalupe

Guadalupe Gutierrez, Sr.
Aug. 9, 1954 - Sept. 2, 2020
Guadalupe C. Gutierrez (Lupe) 66, of Waco, TX, went to be with the Lord Wednesday September 2, 2020, at a local hospital. He was the husband of Consuelo Gutierrez. They shared 48 loving years together.
Lupe was born in Waco, Texas, to Johnie Gutierrez and Alice Flores. He graduated from Jefferson Moore High School. He retired from the City Of Waco.
Lupe was a loving father, husband, son and friend. He enjoyed having his wife and family around at his side. He loved listening to music, dancing and enjoying life. Lupe made a great impact on everyone he met. His smile and personality was so contagious. He will be remembered through each and every one of us.
Lupe was preceded in death by both of his parents; and brothers, Gilbert Flores and Juan Gutierrez.
He is survived by his loving wife, Consuelo; sons, Ben Contreras, Guadalupe Gutierrez Jr. and wife, Julie, Adam Gutierrez and Adrian Gutierrez; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Castillo and husband, Ernest, Priscilla Gutierrez; sisters, Margaret Zuniga, Vivian Enriquez, Yolanda Cates, all of Waco, Maria Macias of Sherman, TX; brothers, Jesse Gutierrez of Weatherford, TX, Thomas Calderon of Coleman, TX; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Irie Cuevas officiating. Burial will follow at Santa Cruz Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 17, at the funeral home.
