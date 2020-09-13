 Skip to main content
Gutierrez, Sr., Guadalupe
Gutierrez, Sr., Guadalupe

Guadalupe Gutierrez, Sr. Aug. 9, 1954 - Sept. 2, 2020 Guadalupe C. Gutierrez (Lupe) 66, of Waco, TX, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at a local hospital. Services pending with Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

