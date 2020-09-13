Hail, Sandra Sue

Sandra Sue Hail June 14, 1938 - Sept. 8, 2020 Sandra Sue Hail, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
