 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hail, Sandra Sue
0 entries

Hail, Sandra Sue

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sandra Sue Hail June 14, 1938 - Sept. 8, 2020 Sandra Sue Hail, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

+1 
Hail, Sandra Sue
+1 
Hail, Sandra Sue

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert