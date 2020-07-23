Hambrick, Sandra

Sandra Hambrick Oct. 3, 1942 - July 21, 2020 Sandra Hambrick passed from this life early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at the age of 77, with her family by her side. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday July 23, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco. The funeral service will be 3 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Parkview Baptist Church, 1100 Lake Shore Drive, Waco, with the Rev. Darryle Dunks and the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reigel officiating. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery. Sandra Hambrick was born October 3, 1942, to Hickman and Ruby Green in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Green, being in the Navy, Sandy moved to California as a baby. Upon Mr. Green being discharged, the family moved to Texas. Sandy graduated from Deer Park High School in 1961 as a straight "A" student. Sandy loved to sing and as an elementary student sang at many school activities. She had a strict music teacher, took voice lessons and sang at High School programs. She sang for several funeral homes and was very active in church choirs. Sandra and Carrol Hambrick were married February 9, 1961, in La Port, Texas. They were blessed with three sons; John Paul, Jeffrey and Steven. Being reared in a Christian home, Sandy placed her faith in Jesus as her personal savior at an early age. She continued to live for Jesus and served Him with her singing, teaching the bible first to toddlers and then to senior adult ladies, and by her very lifestyle. She was an outstanding wife and help-mate to her pastor husband. She loved her Lord, his church and people. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Hickman and Ruby Green; son, Steven; sister, Carol Delany; and many brothers and sisters in Christ. She is survived by her husband, Carrol Hambrick; son, John Paul Hambrick and wife, Lindsey; Jeff Hambrick and wife, Kathy; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters and their families. For those desiring, the family has suggested SBCTA, 1105 Radisson Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, for memorial contributions. Due to local guidelines, face coverings and temperature checks are required. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site, you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory about Sandy.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
