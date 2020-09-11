Hardin, Billy

Billy Hardin Aug. 17, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2020 Billy Hardin passed away September 4, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Doris Miller. Distancing and mask are required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.