Hardin, Billy

Billy Hardin Aug. 17, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2020 Billy Hardin passed away September 4, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Doris Miller. Distancing and mask are required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

