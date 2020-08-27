Harper, Alvin

 Skip to main content
Alvin Harper July 16, 1966 - August 24, 2020 Alvin Horatio Harper, 54, of Waco, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at a local hospital. The memorial will be 6 p.m., Friday, August 28, at 110 Wolverine Dr. Bellmead, TX. Alvin was born to Joseph and Wanda Harper on July 16, 1966, in Waco, TX. He was a self-employed roofer. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ethel Riojas. Survivors include one son, Mark Burkey; five, brothers, Joel Harper and wife, Maria, of Dawson, Kenneth Harper and wife, Linda, of Hewitt, Daron Harper and wife, Missy, of Bruceville-Eddy, Dennis Harper of Bellmead, and Adam Harper and wife, Monica, of Bellmead; one sister, Tammy Ortiz of Bellmead; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Please sign the online book www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

