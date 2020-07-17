Harper Gibson, Betty McKee

Betty McKee Harper Gibson
Oct. 10, 1927 - July 15, 2020
Betty McKee Harper Gibson, 92, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Wesley Woods Alzheimer's Care Center. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Robinson Cemetery with Dr. James Pool officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Betty was born October 10, 1927, in Cego, Texas, to Joseph Lenard McKee and Lela Lane McKee. She attended Chilton schools and after graduating from Chilton High School, she attended business school. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years at Insurors of Texas before retiring.
Betty married Kenneth Earl Harper on April 15, 1949, in Golinda, and they were the proud parents of two children, Cheryl Comer of Whitney and Keith Harper of Las Vegas, NV. After Kenneth passed away, Betty married Harold Vernon Gibson on July 3, 1982, in Waco.
Betty was a member for over 65 years of Park Lake Baptist Church where she taught a children's Sunday School class and sang in the choir.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Helen Harris and Glendene Dean; and her husbands, Kenneth Harper and Harold Gibson.
She is survived by her brother, Will Laney McKee of Waco; her children, Cheryl Comer and her husband, Gary, and Keith Harper; and her grandchildren, Matthew Comer and his wife, Jaymie, of Fulshear, and Aaron Comer of Katy. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Emily Comer of Huntsville, Riley Comer of Electra, Carson and Cade Kosina of Fulshear, and Avery and Nicholas Comer of Katy. She also leaves behind her extended family; stepchildren, Ron Gibson and his wife, Clova, of Valley Mills, Lynn Gibson and his wife, Linda, of China Spring, and Harold Gibson, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Arlington.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wesley Woods for the care given to Betty over the years and also to Bluebonnet Health Services Hospice nurses for their care during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, members may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 710 N. 64th Street, Waco, TX 76710.
