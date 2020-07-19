Harralson, James Warren

James Warren Harralson Sept. 11, 1928 - July 14, 2020 James "Jim" Warren Harralson, 91, of Waco, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Waco. A private graveside service officiated by Bob Runyan will be held at a later date. Jim was born in Wink, Texas, to Robert Andrew and Eva Elizabeth Bittner Harralson. He graduated from Adamson High School in Dallas. He then served his country with the US Navy at the end of WWII. He then attended SMU earning his CPA degree. He married Doris Kelley and they shared 68 happy years together. Jim was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. His adult life was spent in the soft drink industry starting in 1952 with the Dr. Pepper Co. in Dallas. He also worked with Pepsi Cola Co., served as the Chief Operating Officer for Royal Crown Cola and after his retirement in 1990, Jim served as a consultant for Big Red, Inc. in Waco. He was active in the Gideon Organization, loved playing golf and he was a gentle and humble man who loved God and his family. He and Doris loved traveling with friends, Lynn and Katheryn Stevener. He was preceded in death by his sons, Richard and Keith Harralson; his parents; sisters, Marie Colwick and Sis Hinch; and brother, Ray Harralson. Jim is survived by his wife, Doris Harralson of Waco; daughter, Lessia Davis and husband, Brad of Waco; daughters-in-law, Jody Harralson of Waco and Alisa Harralson of Corinth; grandchildren, Brandon Davis and wife, Stephanie, of Waco, Katy Wittig and husband, Craig, of Dallas, Stephen Davis of Austin, Stephanie Ginn and husband, Andy, of Austin, Johanna Englesgjerd and husband, Eric, of Little Rock, Ethan Harralson of Frisco and Anneka Harralson of Waco; great-grandchildren, Jolee and Luke Davis, Collins, Brooke and Noelle Wittig, Caroline and Scarlett Ginn and Libby Englesgjerd; Godson, Colton Hinch of College Station; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideon International, P.O. 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, or Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th St. Waco, TX 76707-2203. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
