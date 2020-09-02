Harris, Edward V.

Edward V. Harris Aug. 6, 1929 - Aug. 29, 2020 Edward V. Harris passed on August 29, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Waldron, Arkansas on August 6, 1929 to Hercel L. Harris and Lucille (Williams) Harris. His fraternal grandmother, Lucricia Jane (Brown) Harris, helped to rear him. He graduated from Grant, Oklahoma high school and attended the University of Oklahoma before serving as part of the 45th in the Korean War. He was combat disabled and received a Bronze Star for meritorious service. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Oklahoma and a doctorate from Florida State University. He had experience teaching mathematics in high school as well as at the University of Oklahoma and East Texas State College (University) in Commerce. He taught graduate education at Florida State University. He also taught computer science at East Texas and at Baylor University, and he held administrative positions in computer science at both institutions. Edward retired from Baylor after twenty years. During his professional career, he published numerous technical articles in major outlets. After his retirement he enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Also, he had about 350 letters to the editor on current events published in a dozen newspapers across several states. As a survivor of extreme poverty and deprivation during the Great Depression, Edward was a vocal advocate for human rights and the social network for the vulnerable and under served and frequently urged his newspaper readers to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. In childhood, he knew first-hand what it took to be a survivor and that not everyone can do it without a helping hand. Edward was a dedicated family man, and family was always a priority. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his best friend and wife of nearly 70 years. His only sibling, Billie Louise Wilson, died while a senior in high school. He is survived by his children, Rhonda (Ron) Taylor, Victoria Gayle Harris, Ruth Soucy, and Edward J. (Debi) Harris; his brother-in-law James (Karen) Baker; grandchildren Paul (Bethany), Lee (Doro), and Joanna Soucy, Victoria Bamberger, Karuna, Roan, Toshi, and Mimi Harris; niece Susan McIntosh McBride, nephews Jonathan (Sharon) and Justin (Jennifer), great nephews (Lawson and Bennett Baker), four great-grandchildren (Spencer, Carter, Rebecca, and Alexander Soucy), and numerous beloved cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of choice or to a veterans service organization. A celebration of life service is pending.
