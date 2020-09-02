Harris, Rodney G.

Rodney G. Harris July 10, 1954 - Aug. 27, 2020 Rodney G. Harris, 66, of Bellmead, passed away August 27, 2020. A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
