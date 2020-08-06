You have permission to edit this article.
Harris, Sr., George
Harris, Sr., George

George Harris, Sr. Dec. 5, 1938 - July 30, 2020 Services for George Harris, Sr. will be at 11 a.m., Sat. Aug. 8, at Second Missionary Baptist church in Waco. There will be a wake from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Fri., at Greater Harvest COGIC. Littles - Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

