Harris, Yashekica
Harris, Yashekica

Yashekica Harris July 11, 1983 - August 17, 2020 Yashekica LaShun Harris passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 27
Celebration of Life
Thursday, August 27, 2020
11:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
