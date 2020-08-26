Harris, Yashekica

Yashekica Harris July 11, 1983 - August 17, 2020 Yashekica LaShun Harris passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To send flowers to the family of Yashekica Harris, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 27
Celebration of Life
Thursday, August 27, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.