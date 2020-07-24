Hayes, Jack Terry

Jack Terry Hayes
June 20, 1942 - July 16, 2020
Jack Terry Hayes, 78, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. According to Mr. Hayes's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Please send condolences, flowers, and cards to his wife, Alice June Hayes, at Providence Park - St. Catherine Center, 300 W. State Highway 6, 3rd Floor, Room 321, Waco, TX 76712, 254-761-8300.
The family invites you to post condolences or memories on our Online Tribute at https://www.facebook.com/JackTerryHayes.
