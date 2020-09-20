Heard, James

James Heard April 29, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2020 James Edley Heard went to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Doris, on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Edley was the retired owner of Heard Electric in Waco. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 21, at Waco Memorial Park. Come and go visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 20, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Edley was born April 29, 1943, in DeQuincy, Louisiana, to William Carl and Lelia Marie (Marcantel) Heard. After high school in DeQuincy, Edley joined the Air Force and was stationed at Connally AFB in Waco. There he met Doris, they were married for 50 years until her death on June 30, 2013. Edley worked as a licensed electrician for most of his adult life. He also enjoyed farming, raising and selling trees for landscaping. In his later life Edley's favorite thing was to study and talk about things of God. In almost any conversation it was not long until he would turn the conversation to his experiences in his walk with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie (Chapman) Heard. Survivors include his daughter, Sheila Kay Hurst Thompson and her husband, Brian; his sons, James "Jimmy" Burnell Heard and his wife, Stacey, and Terry Lynn Heard and his wife, Susie, all of Waco; he was blessed with 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his sister, Janis Smith and her husband, Bill of Orange, TX; his three brothers, Galvin Heard and his late wife, JoAnn, of DeQuincy, LA, Carl "Reggie" Heard of Bastrop, TX and Danny Heard and his wife, Theresa, of DeQuincy, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com