Hefelfinger, Hattie

Hattie Hefelfinger

Aug. 31, 1928 - Sept. 19, 2020

Hattie B. Hefelfinger passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Otto, Texas, 272 FM 2603, Riesel, TX. Interment will immediately follow at St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.

Hattie was born August 31, 1928, to Clara and Walter Jahnke. She retired from Owen-Illinois Glass Plant in Waco, Texas. Our mom was a loving, compassionate mom, grandma, and great-grandma who enjoyed dancing, cooking, and gatherings with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter O. Jahnke; mother, Clara L. Jahnke; brothers, Walter Jahnke, Edwin Jahnke, and Charlie Jahnke; granddaughter, Kimberly Ann (Dempsey) Fox.