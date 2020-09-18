Hefelfinger, Tommie

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Tommie Hefelfinger Nov. 21, 1934 - Sept. 16, 2020 Tommie Hefelfinger passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. John's UCC in Otto, Texas. Littlepage Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com