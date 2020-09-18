 Skip to main content
Hefelfinger, Tommie
Hefelfinger, Tommie

Tommie Hefelfinger Nov. 21, 1934 - Sept. 16, 2020 Tommie Hefelfinger passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. John's UCC in Otto, Texas. Littlepage Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

