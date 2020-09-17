Henderson, Lee O.

Lee O. Henderson
Feb. 14, 1961 - Sept. 15, 2020
Lee O. Henderson, 59, of Hewitt, passed away September 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Facial coverings are required while inside the funeral home. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Mississippi.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.