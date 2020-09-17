Henderson, Lee O.

 Skip to main content
Lee O. Henderson

Feb. 14, 1961 - Sept. 15, 2020

Lee O. Henderson, 59, of Hewitt, passed away September 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Facial coverings are required while inside the funeral home. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Mississippi.

