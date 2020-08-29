Butch Henry
Oct. 11, 1939 - Aug. 27, 2020
James "Butch" Edward Henry, a loving husband and devoted father, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at First Baptist Church Woodway. A private family burial service will be at a later date.
Butch was born October 11, 1939, in Stephenville, Texas, to T. W. and Lucille Henry. Butch graduated from Stephenville High School and later attended Baylor University. He worked for many years at KCEN-TV as a commercial sales manager. His second career was a sports broadcaster on ESPN radio. He kept the shot clock for the Baylor Men and Women's basketball games since its inception until 2017. He was part of the WISD broadcast crew for Friday night football games for many years. Butch was a founding member of the NW Optimist Club of Waco, providing young athletes with positive opportunities. Butch loved coaching Little League, Pop Warner football, and his son's basketball teams. His coaching was highlighted by winning the 1973 Texas State Little League Championship and the 1972-73 National Championship Pop Warner Football. His coaching of youth sports for over three decades has greatly affected the lives of many players, coaches and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.W. and Lucille Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Matus Henry; son, Keith Henry and wife, Kimberly, of Georgetown, Texas; son, Kelly Henry and wife, Dawn, of Waco; and daughter, Kristi Hiland and husband, Gary, of China Spring, Texas. He is also survived by brother, Jack Henry and wife, Linda, of China Spring; and sister, Judi Williams and husband, Otis, of Hewitt, Texas. He was blessed with five grandsons, Tanner Henry, Zack Henry, Shawn Hiland, Duce Hiland and Camden Henry.
Memorials may be made to The Butch Henry WISD Scholarship Fund, mailing address First National Bank of Central Texas, Attn: Ginger Tindell, P.O. Box 2662, Waco TX 76702.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
