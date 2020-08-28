Hernandez, Robert

Robert Hernandez March 28, 1949 - Aug 26, 2020 Robert E. Hernandez died at age 71 after telling stories with his "muscleman" hospice nurse just moments earlier. The farmer, loving husband, dedicated dad, adoring grandfather, and protector, told his last story on August 26, 2020, which probably cannot be printed here. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Albert Fuentes, Jr. officiating. A Visitation with the family will follow the service. Anyone else fighting stage 4 liver cancer would have gone quietly into the night, but not Robert; he went wearing only a smile, drinking sweet tea moments before he fell into a peaceful slumber in his house full of family with the TV on in the background, remote in hand. Robert is a Christian that used the phrase "I hope I wake up dead", and he did just that. The way he died is just like how he lived. He fought the battle with cancer and he did win, for Robert gets to see the Lord before we do, and that's a win in our book. His family and friends knew him as a kind and honest man: a cow wrangler on his 40 acre farm, a dedicated and proud dad, a papa that took extreme pride in watching all of his grandchildren's achievements throughout the years. He has a lifetime gang of many friends, and there are too many to name (but you know who you are). He seldom missed a Thursday lunch at Jaspers before heading to the cattle sale. Of all the people's lives he touched, both willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement in life was marrying the love of his life, Vickie, in 1982, and together they raised their family of three rambunctious children into three responsible adults, kind of. Vickie supported him in all his glory during his heydays, and lovingly supported him physically during their last days together. Robert graduated from University High school in 1968. He grew up behind Floyd Casey Stadium where he found the love for the Baylor Bears. He then started his career working for Certainteed Pipe in 1970 until he retired in 2010. Robert took pride in being a member of the Hewitt volunteer firefighter department for 17 years. Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother, Manuel and Eva Hernandez. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Vickie; son, Shane Hernandez; and Shane's daughters, Leslie and Piper Hernandez; daughter, Shanna Sheffield and her husband, Martin, and their sons, Hayden Sheffield and Zackery Sheffield and wife, Perla; daughter, Leslie Engledow and husband, James, and their children, Ashlyn Quisenberry and husband, Bennett, Kelbie Rogers, Kaylee Oliver and husband, Jayson, Reed Rogers and Easton Rogers; sister, Ester Vajo and wife, Jenny and children, Luke and Jessica; brother, Roger Bernal; two great-grandchildren; and many more extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hewitt Fire Department in honor of Robert E. Hernandez (Mailing Address: 100 Patriot Court, Hewitt, TX 76643)
