Herrera, Maria Rachel

Maria Rachel Herrera Oct. 3, 1946 - August 20, 2020 Maria R. Herrera has been called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was affectionately known as Rachel. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. She will have a private burial next to her husband at Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso. Rachel was born in Las Cruses, NM, on October 3, 1946, but was raised in El Paso, TX. Rachel was a beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a devoted daughter and sister. Rachel put God first and foremost. It was important to her to teach us to always trust in our Lord. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was beautiful inside and out; she was kind, considerate, giving and always ready to help someone in need. She had a heart of gold and is very much loved. She will be missed immensely. She was preceded in death by husband, Jose R. Herrera; daughter, Martha A. Graciano; parents, Juan and Sara Soria; siblings, Leobardo Soria and Millie Amaya. She is survived by her daughters, Norma Vargas, Rebecca Herrera, and Erica Herrera; grandchildren, Rachel, Brandi, and Elijah Gallegos, Adam Jr., Abel, and Aaron Graciano, Johnny Jr., Jakob, and Jaysen Vargas; sons-in-law, Adam Graciano and Johnny Vargas; along with many great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Valenzuela, Irma Soria, Patricia Morales and Cecilio Soria. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
11:00AM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.