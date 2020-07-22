Hesse, Leon

Leon Hesse
Dec 20, 1933 - July 19, 2020
Leon W. Hesse, 86, of Waco, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a long hard fought battle with illness. A visitation with his family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings. We encourage you to sign the online register book, or leave a message on the tribute wall.
Leon William Hesse was born Dec. 20, 1933, in West, TX, to Willie and Elsa Hesse. He was a 1952 graduate of Riesel High School. In 1955 he began working for Texas Power and Light and retired after 29 years. In the same year, he married the love of his life, Belva Maynard. The couple shared 65 years together and raised two sons and two daughters.
Leon was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Woodway, and cherished his Men's Sunday School class. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and the Baylor Bears. His love for playing dominoes earned him a 2019 induction into the Domino Hall of Fame in Halletsville, TX. In early retirement, Leon and Belva enjoyed hunting antiques, traveling, and being with their five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Sally Hosch; and brother-in-law, Carroll Maynard. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Belva; children, Karon Hesse, Kim Ferris and significant other, Mike Nye, Kyle Hesse, Kirk Hesse; grandchildren, Casey, Blake, Kyla and husband, Danny, Ana, Keaton and wife, Jessica; one great-grandchild on the way; sister, Dorlene Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Doyle and Stevie Maynard; and 8 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Providence Home Health Care and Hospice, whom the family gives their heartfelt appreciation for their love and care of Leon.
