Hester, Calvin Lee

Calvin Lee Hester Sept. 3, 1924 - August 24, 2020 Calvin Lee Hester 95, of Waco, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chilton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Calvin was born September 3, 1924, in Heidenheimer, Texas, to William Thomas Hester and Jane Emily Mayfield Hester. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a POW during WWII. He worked at the Veteran's Hospital for many years. Calvin loved the outdoors, deer hunting and fishing, and loved to dance. His mantra was that he was not a senior citizen but a "recycled teenager" and he delighted in telling his grandchildren that he loved them BOA (Best Of All). Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Josephine Latham Hester and Alma Louise Hester; daughter, Twila Gail Hester Davis; and grandson, Ryan Davis. He is survived by daughter, Carolyn Lee Hester of Chilton; son, David Lee Hester and wife, Cindy, of Crawford; grandson, Shane Davis and wife, Shannon, of Minnesota; granddaughters, Sarah Hester Robison and husband, Daniel, of Salado, and Anne Cates and husband, Jacob, of Woodway; and great-grandchildren, Gibson, Ayden, Jonah, Autumn, Leo, and Eleanor. The family would like to thank the staff at Greenview Manor for the loving care given to Calvin.
