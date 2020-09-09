Hinkle, Anne

Anne Hinkle
Feb. 2, 1956 - Sept. 3, 2020
Anne was called home September 3, 2020, to join her parents Marianne and Bill in Christ's loving embrace.
Anne was born in Philadelphia on February 2, 1956. Anne moved to Texas at an early age and graduated from Mart High School in 1974. She attended Baylor University and earned a BBA in accounting in 1978. At Baylor, she met her husband, Delwin, and they shared 42 years of marriage together.
Anne and Delwin moved to Coppell in 1982 and became members of Valley Ranch Baptist Church in 1987. While there, they served as Adult Bible Study teachers and filled various lay leadership positions for many years.
Capping her financial career, Anne served as the Director of Finance for First United Methodist Church of Coppell for over 13 years, retiring in 2014.
Anne's quiet strength bolstered those around her. Her faith enriched her friends and family. Her cooking fed and blessed many! To know her was to be loved, cared for and supported.
Anne is survived by her husband, Delwin of Hillsboro; their daughter, Lindsay Hinkle and husband, Bob Jilek, of Corvallis, Oregon; their daughter, Stacey Israel, husband Aaron, and granddaughter, Savannah, of Aledo, Texas; brother, Fred Punchard of Waco; and sister, Jeanne Wray, husband Phillip, and their children, Lesley and Anderson of Coppell. Quiet, reserved Anne was also an avid fan and supporter of Baylor Women's Basketball, subscribing to ESPN Plus to be sure she never missed a game.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Baylor Women's Basketball Excellence Fund, Baylor University, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, TX 76798-7050, or online at www.baylor.edu/give. Please note the gift is in memory of Anne Hinkle.
Scheduling of a celebration of life service for Anne is pending at Valley Ranch Baptist Church due to COVID impacts. When established, the date and time will be published on VRBC's website and Facebook page.
Anne always edited all of the family's written work, so please forgive any grammatical errors!
