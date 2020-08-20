Hinsley, Claudette

Claudette Hinsley
Jan. 16, 1945 - August 16, 2020
Claudette Laine Hinsley, 75, of Hewitt, left for her Heavenly home Sunday, August 16, 2020. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. The family would like to kindly request masks be worn in accordance to COVID-19 regulations. Please note that seating is limited and social distancing is required.
Claudette was born January 16, 1945, in Hillsboro, to Robbie Lee Riggs (Burton) and Matt Gill. She was raised in Waco by her mom and Archie Riggs. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High. She went on to attend Baylor University to achieve her teaching degree. Claudette taught at Connally Middle School until she retired in 1999. After retirement she went on to substitute teach at various schools in town as well as working every other week at Lorena Middle School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Claudette married David Hinsley on January 27, 1967, at Tidwell Bible Chapel on Baylor Campus. She and David met through a blind date. She always said that when he asked her to marry him, she laughed and should have kept laughing. They were happily married for many years.
Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Matt Gill and Robbie Riggs, Archie Riggs; brother, Jerry Gill; sister-in-law, Kay Jackson; brother-in-law, John Hinsley; and daughter-in-law, Billie Hinsley.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Hinsley; daughter, Erica Hernandez and husband, Isaac; son, Joe Hinsley; brother, Randy Riggs; sisters-in-law, Elaine Gill and Ouida Hinsley; grandchildren, Peanut (Isaac), Lillyanna, Jay Jay (Jaylynn) and the newest addition, whom she looked forward to meeting, Gabby (Gabriella) Hernandez, Tina Richter and husband, Jeromy, Phillip Lender, Andrew Lender and Sarah Lender; as well as great-grandchildren including Kenna and Kyra Richter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
The family would like to thank all that helped with her care in the past few months especially the doctors, nurses and CNAs at Life Care Hospital in Fort Worth. "Go rest high on the mountain, Mommy. We love you to the moon and back."
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeshoreFH.com.
