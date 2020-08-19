Hinsley, Claudette

Claudette Hinsley
Jan. 16, 1945 - August 16, 2020
Claudette Laine Hinsley, 75, of Hewitt, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in a Fort Worth hospital. Funeral services are pending.
