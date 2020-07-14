David R. Hixson
Nov. 2, 1959 - June 25, 2020
David Russell Hixson, of Robinson, TX, and formerly The Colony, TX, was born on November 2, 1959, in Waco, TX, and passed away on June 25, 2020, in Robinson, TX after a lengthy illness. His memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco, TX. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Jerry Freedman of Bethel Methodist Church in Robinson. There is a 50 person max at the service and masks are required. There will be a live stream for out of town family and friends available at the funeral home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to one of David's favorite ministries in his memory.
Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, P. O. Box 24042, Robinson, TX 76706.
Serenity Church, P.O. Box 560487, The Colony, TX 75056.
Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, TX 76706.
2 Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." ESV
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.