You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horn, Alvin Lloyd
0 entries

Horn, Alvin Lloyd

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Alvin Lloyd Horn Aug. 30, 1922 - Aug. 6, 2020 Alvin Lloyd Horn, 97, of Pearland, and formerly of Waco and Hubbard, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 9, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard. Sign the guestbook at www.wadefuneralhome.net

+1 
Horn, Alvin Lloyd
+1 
Horn, Alvin Lloyd
To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Horn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News