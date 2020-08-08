Horn, Alvin Lloyd

Alvin Lloyd Horn Aug. 30, 1922 - Aug. 6, 2020 Alvin Lloyd Horn, 97, of Pearland, and formerly of Waco and Hubbard, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 9, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard. Sign the guestbook at www.wadefuneralhome.net
