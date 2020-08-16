Howard, Virginia

Virginia Howard Feb. 6, 1937 - August 5, 2020 Virginia Ruth Howard, 83, passed away peacefully August 5, 2020, in Waco. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Oakwood Cemetery in Navasota, Texas. She will be buried next to her parents. Virginia, affectionately called "Gin-Gin" by her family, was born in Houston to William Ellis Guess and Edna Abbott Guess, February 6, 1937. Virginia's father worked for Humble Oil, requiring the family to move around Texas in her younger years, but she particularly loved to share stories about her high school days in Luling. She attended Austin Business School, worked in computer services for 31 years, and retired from the Texas Farm Bureau in Waco. Virginia had a passion for organizing the annual Guess and Abbott family reunions, watching sports (especially if her grandsons were playing), cooking Sunday lunch for the family, and making holiday wreaths, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her two grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends, and Jesus Christ. Virginia never met a stranger and her legacy will live on in the people she loved. Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Gwen Gupton; first husband, William H. Gupton of Clarksville, Tennessee; second husband, Preston Howard of Waco; and brothers, Berle Guess, Robin Guess, and Doyle Guess. She is survived by sons, Wade Gupton and wife, Nancy, and Gary Howard; grandsons, Will Gupton and Robert Gupton; brother, James Guess of San Antonio; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Lakeshore Village for their wonderful care of Virginia for more than six years, as well as to Bluebonnet Hospice and the many dear friends and other family members who prayed for "Gin-Gin" over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Women's Job Corps, P.O. Box 20432, Waco, TX 76702, and JDRF Dallas, 8140 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 810, Dallas, TX 75231. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
