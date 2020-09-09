Hughes, Twala

Twala Hughes
Oct. 23, 1939 - Sept. 6, 2020
Twala Dolores (Coan) Hughes, 80, of Chilton passed away in Waco on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from complications of Alzheimers. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday September 9, at the funeral home. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Twala was born October 23, 1939, in Waco, to Clarence Woodrow Coan and Louise Pauline (Shupp) Coan. She was raised in Waco and attended Waco High School. She was married to James D. Reid for 16 years with whom she had four children; Danny, Donna, Keith and David. She has been married to Richard (Slim) Hughes for 45 years with whom she had one son, Cameron. Over the years, Twala worked in retail at Handy Dan Lumber and Ambers Arts & Crafts. She was very creative and loved sharing her love of arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and had a way of always making each of her children and grandchildren feel as if they were her favorite! Her sweet demeanor was obvious to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Barbara Moore and Edwina Green.
Survivors include her husband, Richard (Slim) Hughes of Chilton; five children, James (Danny) Reid and wife, Jessa, of Lago Vista, Donna Reid Barkley and husband, Chad, of Robinson, Keith Reid and wife, Teresa, of Robinson, David Reid of Chilton, and Cameron Hughes of Chilton; grandchildren, Erin Reid Nelson and husband, Page, Kelti Reid De Bourbon-Poisson and husband, Cedric, Megan Barkley Mock and husband, Kevin, Ashton Barkley Bearden and husband, Scott, Christopher Reid and wife, Nicole, Katie Reid Costner and husband, John, Ryan Reid, Madi Reid, Mackenzie Reid Fentress and husband, Timmy, MacKayla Reid Magana and husband, Colton, MacKeely Reid, Rebekah Hughes; 16 great-grandchildren; and her best friend of 50 plus years, Gaye Terry of San Antonio.
Pallbearers will be her five children along with a special son-in-law, who feel their mom carried them many times through life and are honored to now carry her.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Wesley Woods Nursing Home who took such good care of Mom these past six months, with a special thank you to Ashley Worthington for loving our Mom like family.
