Hughes, Twala

Twala Hughes October 23, 1939 - September 6, 2020 Twala (Coan) Hughes, 80, of Chilton, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, at the funeral home. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
