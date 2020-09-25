 Skip to main content
Humble, Willie Mae
Humble, Willie Mae

Willie Mae Humble

July 26, 1918 - Sept. 12, 2020

Willie Mae Humble passed Saturday, September 12. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, September 25, Dorsey-Keatts Chapel Waco. Graveside at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Valley View Cemetery in Hubbard, Texas. Dorsey-Keatts Waco

Humble, Willie Mae

