Humble, Willie Mae

Willie Mae Humble
July 26, 1918 - Sept. 12, 2020
Willie Mae Humble passed Saturday, September 12. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, September 25, Dorsey-Keatts Chapel Waco. Graveside at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Valley View Cemetery in Hubbard, Texas. Dorsey-Keatts Waco
