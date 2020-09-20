Hurtado, Helen

Helen Hurtado June 26, 1929 - Sept 16, 2020 Helen Hurtado, 91, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, peacefully in her own home. Services will be on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Francis on The Brazos Catholic Church with a Rosary at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. All COVID-19 directives will be followed; facial covering and social distancing are required. To leave a message on our "Tribute Wall," visit www.WHBfamily.com.
