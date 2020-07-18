Huschka, Evelyn
Evelyn Huschka

June 28, 1934 - July 16, 2020

Evelyn Melissa Huschka passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the feisty age of 86. Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, at St. Mark Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Evelyn was born June 28, 1934, in Riesel, Texas, to Henry and Lydia Schroeder. Evelyn was educated in Riesel. She worked at Owen Illinois, where she retired in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending church. She loved helping those in need. She had a very giving heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Aldridge; and granddaughter, Brandi Svacina.

She is survived by her brother, Gilbert Schroeder; daughter, Carol Humphries; son, Michael Aldridge and wife, Sharon; daughter, Lisa Wilson and husband, Chatt; son, Ronald Aldridge; and daughter, Melissa Blanek and husband, Jason. She adored her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall"

Service information

Jul 20
Visitation
Monday, July 20, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
2000 Clay
Waco, TX 76706
Jul 20
Service
Monday, July 20, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
2000 Clay
Waco, TX 76706
