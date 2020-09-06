 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adams, Mildred Cannamore
0 entries

Adams, Mildred Cannamore

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mildred Cannamore Adams April 1, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2007 To the Glory of God and In Loving Memory Mom, 13 long years since God called you Home where you longed to be; and we miss you every second. We embrace the continuous pain of your absence, and Daddy's, for the great blessing and privilege of having had you both in our lives. Knowing you are in Heaven safe, well, and happy, allows us to continue without you, living in your legacy of faith and love. "...Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me---everything you heard from me and saw me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you." Philippians 4:8-9 NLT

Adams, Mildred Cannamore

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert