Adams, Mildred Cannamore

Mildred Cannamore Adams April 1, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2007 To the Glory of God and In Loving Memory Mom, 13 long years since God called you Home where you longed to be; and we miss you every second. We embrace the continuous pain of your absence, and Daddy's, for the great blessing and privilege of having had you both in our lives. Knowing you are in Heaven safe, well, and happy, allows us to continue without you, living in your legacy of faith and love. "...Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me---everything you heard from me and saw me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you." Philippians 4:8-9 NLT
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.