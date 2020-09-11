 Skip to main content
"Birdy" DeLuna, Mariah Michelle
Mariah Michelle "Birdy" DeLuna Jan. 22, 1998 - Sept. 11, 2018 Our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter. It is hard to believe two years have passed since we last felt the warmth of your humilty and kindness, and witnessed the glow of your gorgeous, booming smile. You blessed us with so many wonderful memories that fill our hearts each day and we are thankful to have had such a beautiful and loving person in our lives. You will be forever missed, but you will never be forgotten. With never-ending love, Mom, Dad, brother Isaiah, Grandpa Danny, Aunt Chia, Uncle Joe, Aunt Anita, Uncle David and all your loving cousins, Ezra, Mia, and Joe.

