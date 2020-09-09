 Skip to main content
Bishop, Robert Lee
Robert Lee Bishop

April 17, 1965 - Sept. 9, 2017

We can't believe it's been three years since you left us. We love and miss you every day, Robert. Gone but not forgotten.

Love, your family

