Brooker, Jimmy D.
Brooker, Jimmy D.

Jimmy D. Brooker

July 30, 1964 - August 22, 2001

Happy Birthday, Jimmy

Another Birthday

without you.

You are missed

everyday,

we love you

now and always

Mom and Jack

and Family

Brooker, Jimmy D.
