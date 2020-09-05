Childs, Pat

 Skip to main content
Pat Childs Sept. 4, 1947 - Sept, 21, 2011 Happy Belated 73rd Birthday To my wonderful wife and mother to my children. We love you and always will. Your husband Lester, children and grandchildren

