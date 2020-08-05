You have permission to edit this article.
Clark, Jewellene
Clark, Jewellene

Jewellene Clark

Aug. 5, 1952 - Nov. 5, 2004

There are no words to fully express the love I had for my precious mother. I adored her and every day with her was a gift. She spent 31 years loving and caring for me. I smile knowing that while she is in heaven, she still looks after me. It brings me great comfort to know that she had a personal relationship with God. Mother I send all my love in my heart to you. There will never be a mother in this world like you. I think of you daily and all the good times we spent together.

I love you, miss you and

you will live on through me

LaTanjua

Clark, Jewellene
