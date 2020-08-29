 Skip to main content
Cook, Lee Edward
Cook, Lee Edward

Lee Edward Cook

Dec 22, 1922 - Aug. 29, 1995

Dear Daddy, PawPaw,

We Love You and Miss You.

Love, your family, Deborah "Teenee", Dennis, Alfreda, Tasha, Dausjae & family, Quay, Jay, Delbert & family, Ken Jr. & family, LaToya & family and Tonya & family.

Cook, Lee Edward

