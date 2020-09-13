 Skip to main content
Cook, Sr., Kenneth Edward
Cook, Sr., Kenneth Edward

Kenneth Edward Cook, Sr. Nov. 19, 1950 - Sept. 13, 2004 We love and miss you! Your family, Ken Jr. and family, LaToya and family, Tonya and family, Deborah, Dennis, Tasha, Alfreda, Dausjae and family, Quay, Jay, and Delbert and family.

