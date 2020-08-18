You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dever, Eric
0 entries

Dever, Eric

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Eric Dever

August 18, 1965 - June 9, 2020

You gave no one a last farewell, Nor ever said goodbye; You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Son, you left us beautiful memories, Your love is still my guide; And though I cannot see you, You're always by my side.

Happy Heavenly

Birthday

Your Family

Dever, Eric
To plant a tree in memory of Eric Dever as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert