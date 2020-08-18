Dever, Eric

Eric Dever
August 18, 1965 - June 9, 2020
You gave no one a last farewell, Nor ever said goodbye; You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Son, you left us beautiful memories, Your love is still my guide; And though I cannot see you, You're always by my side.
Happy Heavenly
Birthday
Your Family
