Evans, Neddie
0 entries

Evans, Neddie

  Updated
  • 0
Neddie Evans Aug. 10, 1944 - Oct. 30, 2017 Happy Birthday It's been 3 years since you've left us. You will always be in my heart. I will always love you. Love, your wife J.B.

Evans, Neddie
