You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gilmore, Reba
0 entries

Gilmore, Reba

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Reba Gilmore Aug. 9, 1931 - July 1, 2020 Birthday Wishes To Heaven Though we miss you always, each and everyday. It seems to hit us even more, because it is your birthday. We send wishes to Heaven, carried to you upon a prayer, to the place where you are now, with sweet, tender love and care. Love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Gilmore, Reba
To plant a tree in memory of Reba Gilmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News