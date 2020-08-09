Gilmore, Reba

Reba Gilmore Aug. 9, 1931 - July 1, 2020 Birthday Wishes To Heaven Though we miss you always, each and everyday. It seems to hit us even more, because it is your birthday. We send wishes to Heaven, carried to you upon a prayer, to the place where you are now, with sweet, tender love and care. Love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
