Hawthorne, Jr., Joseph

Joseph Hawthorne, Jr. Feb. 2, 1944 - Sept. 2, 2019 In Loving Memory of a Very Special Husband. When God was making husbands as far as I could see, He made a special soulmate especially for me. He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, With more love and affection than you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold. He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold. He was someone I could laugh with 'til tears ran down my face. Next time we meet will be in heavens door, When I see you standing there I won't cry anymore. I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face. Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place. Your loving wife Barnette
