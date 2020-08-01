You have permission to edit this article.
Iglehart, Willie B.
Iglehart, Willie B.

Willie B. Iglehart August 1, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2019 Mother, You kept telling us you did not celebrate your birthday but we kept celebrating it anyway. We knew from the twinkle in your eyes that you enjoyed our presence on your special day. The day you were born was the beginning of a rich life filled with unwavering devotion to family, church, and community. As we celebrate your birthday this weekend, you are probably telling the other angels you do not celebrate your birthday. We know, however, there will be an extra twinkle in your heavenly star. Happy birthday, Mother. Paulette, Randall, Annette, Angela, and Daniel

Iglehart, Willie B.
