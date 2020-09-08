Johnson, Darlene

Darlene Johnson April 14, 1954 - Sept. 8, 2015 While we lost your smile, laughter and daily influence in our lives 5 years ago, your encouragement, faith and determination can never be forgotten! Your spirit has a way of gently "gliding by" at just the right time to remind us of the things we loved and admired about you while reinforcing that the best is yet to come! Sweet heavenly dreams, Gary, Greg, Tara, Emma, London, Kason and Kamren Johnson & Bryan, Stacey and "Baby" Ferguson (due later this year) When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing it will be!!!
