You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson, Linda Faye
0 entries

Johnson, Linda Faye

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Linda Faye Johnson

August 5, 1959 - August 11, 2019

Happy 61st Heavenly Birthday To Our Beloved Mother. Not a Day Goes By That You're Not Thought About. We Love and Miss You So Much.

Love You Forever and Always

Mika,Deion,Esha and Your Grandkids

Johnson, Linda Faye
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News